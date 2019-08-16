Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Harris. View Sign Service Information Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc. 606-610 Beaty St. Conway , SC 29528 (843)-248-4211 Visitation 2:30 PM fellowship hall, Good Hope Baptist Church Funeral service 3:30 PM Good Hope Baptist Church Send Flowers Notice



Conway… Gloria Hughes Harris, age 70, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Mrs. Harris was born in Conway, a daughter of the late Ford and Eloise Hughes. She retired from Conway Hospital after 38 years of service and finished her career with Friendship Medical Clinic as a Pharmacy Technician. Mrs. Harris was a devoted and supportive wife. She was a faithful Christian and was generous and giving to all she came in contact with. Mrs. Harris enjoyed cooking, baking cakes, and helping others in need.

Mrs. Harris is survived by her husband of 50 years, Richard Harris of Conway; one aunt, Maxine Hyman Holmes of Conway; one sister-in-law, Elaine Harris Hewitt of Myrtle Beach; a special daughter to her and Richard, Donna Tindal of Conway; one niece, Sandy Hewitt Ligon (Chet) of Myrtle Beach; two great-nephews, Dylan Ligon and Brett Ligon of Myrtle Beach; and many beloved friends.

Funeral services will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Good Hope Baptist Church with Rev. John Sullivan and Dr. Bill Harrill officiating. Burial will follow in Hamilton Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hamilton Cemetery Fund, c/o Jody Hamilton, 6930 Hucks Road, Conway, SC 29526 or Friendship Medical Clinic, 1396 Highway 544, Conway, SC 29526.

