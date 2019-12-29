Gordon J. Lyons
March 5, 1955 - December 9, 2019
Surfside Beach
Gordon J. Lyons passed away on December 9th 2019 in Surfside Beach, S.C. Gordon was born on March 5 1955 in Beacon, N.Y. to Barbara A. Lyons of Surfside Beach, S.C. and the late Nathan Lyons.
Gordon is survived by his brother Paul Lyons of Beacon, N.Y. and his sister Mary Beth Stephens and her husband Garry of Murrells Inlet, S.C. His is also survived by his nieces and nephews Cullen and Taylor Lyons, Garrett and Mackenzie Stephens and great niece Ela Lyons.
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 29, 2019