Grace Jaros
|
September 24, 1929-March 14, 2019
Conway
Grace Jaros, age 89, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Conway Medical Center.
Born September 24, 1929 in Bellwood, IL, she was the daughter of the late John and Emma Bos. Mrs. Jaros loved to go fishing at the pier at Myrtle Beach State Park. She went almost every day. Along with her parents, Mrs. Jaros was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Lester Allen Jaros, and two brothers, Henry and John.
Surviving are two sons, David Jaros of Ethridge, TN and Rodney Jaros (Sophie) of Indianapolis, IN; four grandchildren, Candace Davis of Phoenix, Tamara Jaros of Indianapolis, and Dawn Anderson and Christopher Jaros, both of Ethridge, TN; and one great grandchild, Haden Anderson.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 16, 2019