Calabash
Grace Ann McEneaney Mahony, age 90, of Calabash, NC passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at her residence.
She was born in Queens, New York on January 13, 1929 the daughter of the late, Hugh McEneaney and Frances Diss McEneaney and was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Christopher Mahony and a daughter, Carolyn Mahony.
Mrs. Mahony was a member of St. Brendan Catholic Church. She was an avid bowler, a member of the American Legion and member of B.P. O. Elks Club.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, she will be greatly missed, surviving are her children, Kathy Mahony of Calabash, NC, Michael Mahony of Oneonta, NY, Christopher Mahony and wife, Lisa Ann of Fillmore, CA, Thomas Mahony and wife, Michele of Rockaway Township, NJ, Teresa Mahony also of Calabash, NC and Nancy Levine and husband, Jeff of Simi Valley, CA; seven grandchildren; several nieces and nephews
Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon on Sunday April 7, 2019 at Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel.
