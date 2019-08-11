Grace A. Rago
Myrtle Beach, SC
Grace Arline Rago, 86, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at The Palmettos of Garden City. She was born November 26, 1932 in Lakewood, NJ, daughter of the late Ralph and Mabel (Gibbs) Marks.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan (David) Perry, son Stephen (Jeanne) Rago and grandchildren, Mathew (Jacqui) Rago, Christopher Rago, Dr. Marisa Earley, and Patrick Earley.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. This service will be for both Grace and her husband, Len, who passed away December 7, 2018 while visiting their son's family in NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity for the treatment, care, and prevention of Alzheimer's or heart disease.
Send messages to the family using the Guestbook tab above.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 11, 2019