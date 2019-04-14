Gracie Barnhill Martin

January 6, 1921 - April 12, 2019

Galivants Ferry, SC

Mrs. Gracie Barnhill Martin, 98, widow of Hoyt Martin, died April 12, 2019 at Mullins Nursing Center after an illness.

Mrs. Martin was born January 6, 1921 in Horry County, a daughter of the late Robert and Frances Grainger Barnhill. She was a homemaker and after raising her children worked at Aynor Manufacturing Co. until her retirement. Mrs. Martin was a member of Mt. Trolly Freewill Baptist Church.

Surviving Mrs. Martin are: her Children: Mary Frances Brittain of Aynor; A.B. (Dottie) Martin of Galivants Ferry and Johnny (Scarlet) Martin of Galivants Ferry; 13 Grandchildren; 23 Great Grandchildren; and 15 Great Great Grandchildren.

Mrs. Martin was predeceased by a son, Roy T. Martin; and her sisters and brothers, Dueler Strickland, Maggie Herring, Hattie Martin, Robert Bob Barnhill, Woodrow Barnhill, Woodruff Barnhill, Coleman Barnhill, R.J. Barnhill and Ruby Cox.

The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, April 14, from 2:30 until 4:00 P.M. at Mt. Trolly Freewill Baptist Church.

Funeral services will follow at 4:00 P.M. in the Sanctuary of Mt. Trolly Freewill Baptist Church. Mrs. Martin will be laid to rest in Rehoboth United Methodist Church Cemetery, directed by Cox-Collins Funeral Home.



