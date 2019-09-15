Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grant Johnson. View Sign Service Information Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc. 606-610 Beaty St. Conway , SC 29528 (843)-248-4211 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc. 606-610 Beaty St. Conway , SC View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Juniper Bay Baptist Church Send Flowers Notice

Ervin Grant Johnson, Jr.

September 17, 1939-September 14, 2019

Conway

Mr. Ervin Grant Johnson, Sr., 79, husband of Hilda Johnson, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Conway Medical Center.

Born September 17, 1939 in Conway, Mr. Johnson was the son of the late Ervin Grant Johnson, Sr. and the late Effie Idell Brown Johnson. He served in the United States Army Reserves from 1962-1968. Mr. Johnson was a member of Juniper Bay Baptist Church and retired as a salesman for Sunbeam Bread Company. He also worked as a barber, sold insurance, and was the former co-owner of Home Investment Co. His passion was farming and raising cattle and pigs. He brokered pigs to the Smithfield Company in NC. His greatest sorrow in life was the loss of his daughter, Gina Hyman. He was predeceased by his sister, Belle Tyler and his brother, Lonnie Johnson.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Hilda Johnson; his daughter, Jamie Gaston (John); his son-in-law, Doug Hyman; his grandchildren, Emily and John Thomas Gaston; his brothers, David Johnson (Glenda) and Moses Johnson; his sisters, Rose Bunch (Jim), Carrie Murdock, Magdalene Fogner (Bob), and Viola Parker (Joseph); and his sister-in-law, Dale Johnson.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00PM Monday, September 16, 2019 at Juniper Bay Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. James Webb. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 4pm-6pm.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the many family and friends who helped care for Mr. Johnson during his extended illness.

Memorial donations may be made to Juniper Bay Baptist Church, 5265 Juniper Bay Road, Conway, SC 29527.

Please sign the online guest register at

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.





