Gregg Lundeen
1960 - 2020
Gregg Robert Lundeen
June 3, 1960 ~ May 25, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Gregg Robert Lundeen 59, passed away of natural causes Monday evening, May 25, 2020 at his home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was born June 3, 1960 in Gardner, Massachusetts to Gerald and Phyllis (Novak) Lundeen, currently of Pawley's Island, SC. The Lundeen family relocated from Massachusetts to Bedford, PA, where Gregg was a 1978 graduate of Bedford High School. After high school, Gregg attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After college, he relocated to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was manager and shareholder of A Air Conditioning in Myrtle Beach, SC for 30 years.
Gregg is survived by his loving parents, Gerald and Phyllis, his loving sister and brother-in-law, Cynthia and Brett Braciak of Clearwater Beach, FL, his loving brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Nicki Lundeen of Ringgold, GA, his loving nephews and nieces, Nicholas Kriebel and his new wife Shelby, Christian Kriebel, Caitlin Lisabeth Kriebel, all of Jacksonville, FL, Shaun Talbert and his wife, Jessica, in Manhattan Beach, CA, and Kaylee Weber in Ringgold, GA. He was preceded in death by his nephew Logan Scott Lundeen of Ringgold, GA, whom he dearly loved. He was deeply committed to his life's friendships and treasured his wonderful friends and neighbors with all his heart. His family was most important to him and we all felt his love throughout our lives. He will be sorely missed.
A private Catholic blessing service took place with his immediate family on Friday, June 5, 2020. Family, friends, and others whose lives Gregg touched are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Event for Gregg in Myrtle Beach, SC to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, just chat. A date in July will be provided when confirmed.
Condolences may be made at: www.lewiscrematory.com



Published in The Sun News on Jun. 14, 2020.
