I got to know Judge Blanton practicing in front of him on many occasions. He was a fellow alum at the Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan. We swapped some war stories from the old Cooley Law School days. He was a fair judge, and gave parties a chance to "tell their story." He loved life and always had a smile and time for a brief "hello". He was one of the "good guys" and he will be sorely missed. He was a class act for sure! I will certainly keep his family in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Margaret Evans

Classmate