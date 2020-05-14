Hon. Gregory Derek Blanton
Myrtle Beach, SC
Honorable Gregory Derek Blanton, 62, passed Tuesday May 12, 2020. He was born in Myrtle Beach, SC on September 21, 1957, son of the late Honorable Olin I. Blanton, Jr. and Verma Rae Harrelson Blanton.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Rabon Blanton; sister, Kimberly R. Blanton-Moore and husband Thomas; niece, Lauren Kyzer and husband Brian; nephew, Kyle Priestley; 2 great-nephews, Jacob and Mason Kyzer; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bennett and Judy Rabon; brother-in-law, Stevie Rabon and wife Pansy and their son Bradley Rabon; and sister-in-law, Missy Johnson and husband Alan and their children Rabon Johnson (Courtney) and Georgia Jordan (Michael).
A graveside service will be at 3:00 pm on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, social distancing protocols will be followed and everyone is encourage to wear a face mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Forestbrook Baptist Church, 2051 Forestbrook Rd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 or to a charity of one's choice.
Published in The Sun News on May 14, 2020.