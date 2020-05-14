Gregory Blanton
1957 - 2020
Hon. Gregory Derek Blanton
Myrtle Beach, SC
Honorable Gregory Derek Blanton, 62, passed Tuesday May 12, 2020. He was born in Myrtle Beach, SC on September 21, 1957, son of the late Honorable Olin I. Blanton, Jr. and Verma Rae Harrelson Blanton.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Rabon Blanton; sister, Kimberly R. Blanton-Moore and husband Thomas; niece, Lauren Kyzer and husband Brian; nephew, Kyle Priestley; 2 great-nephews, Jacob and Mason Kyzer; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bennett and Judy Rabon; brother-in-law, Stevie Rabon and wife Pansy and their son Bradley Rabon; and sister-in-law, Missy Johnson and husband Alan and their children Rabon Johnson (Courtney) and Georgia Jordan (Michael).
A graveside service will be at 3:00 pm on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, social distancing protocols will be followed and everyone is encourage to wear a face mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Forestbrook Baptist Church, 2051 Forestbrook Rd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 or to a charity of one's choice.



Published in The Sun News on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery
May 13, 2020
I knew Derek as a great competitor when we both were running G-stock in SCR autocross events. He just made it fun and always had words of encouragement not only for me but for other competitors as well. He was everything that was right about our sport and he brought people into it as well. I find solace in that he is now in the winner's circle we all hope to get to when are earthly race is dome. #71 forever
Robbie Solesbee
Friend
May 13, 2020
GOD BLESS the wonderful family of a true friend of who made us feel right at home when we came to town . we will miss him Bill an Shannon an Marry Brotherton from Morristown TN.
Billy Brotherton
Friend
May 13, 2020
first time met Gregory was a model train show near surfside beach in 2014 we got to talking and stayed in touch though out the year and had become good friends I know he will be greatly misted
shannon brotherton
Friend
May 13, 2020
I knew Derek in high school. Lost touch after graduation but reconnected several months ago on facebook. Was grieved to learn of his passing. Deepest condolences to Derek's family and friends.
V. Howell
Acquaintance
May 13, 2020
I got to know Judge Blanton practicing in front of him on many occasions. He was a fellow alum at the Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan. We swapped some war stories from the old Cooley Law School days. He was a fair judge, and gave parties a chance to "tell their story." He loved life and always had a smile and time for a brief "hello". He was one of the "good guys" and he will be sorely missed. He was a class act for sure! I will certainly keep his family in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Margaret Evans
Classmate
May 13, 2020
I never met you in person. I did enjoy your videos running your trains at home or at the club.
Charles Thurston
Acquaintance
