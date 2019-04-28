Guy Scott MacBay
Conway
Guy Scott MacBay, age 53, of University Forest, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at Conway Medical Center.
Mr. MacBay was born in Kearny, NJ, a son of the late George Douglas and Marion C. Nystron MacBay. He attended The Refuge at Savannah Bluff, loved his family, life, music, and helping any and everyone. Mr. MacBay was predeceased by two brothers, Gary D. MacBay and George D. MacBay.
Surviving are his son, Kyle MacBay of Conway; his daughter, Caitlin MacBay of Wilmington, NC; his brothers, Glen MacBay of Socastee, Gavin MacBay and Gordon MacBay, both of Murrells Inlet, and Gardner MacBay of Conway; and his sisters, Patricia Eastman of Idaho, Marianne Marsh of Conway, and Cheryl Ann Melton of Murrells Inlet.
Funeral services will be held at 8:00PM Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 28, 2019