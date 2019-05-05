Thomas R. Derouen, GySgt, USMC, Ret.
Pawleys Island
Thomas Ray Derouen age 68, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Biloxi, MS, he was a son of the late Austin Derouen and Gertrude Hilderbrand. Mr. Derouen retired from the United States Marine Corps with 21 years of service. He loved life to the fullest and enjoyed fishing and anything to do with the ocean. He also loved his fur babies Sandi and Ben. He was preceded in death by a son, Matthew Derouen.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Alice Derouen; a daughter, Kelly Derouen of Biloxi, MS; a granddaughter, Hailey Ulrich of Biloxi, MS; a brother, Donnie Hilderbrand and his wife Mary of Ocean Springs, MS; a sister, Betty Albertson of Ocean Springs, MS and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
