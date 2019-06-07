Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pastor H. Thomas (Tom) Swilley. View Sign Service Information Watson Funeral Services & Crematory 2300 Highway 378 Conway , SC 29527 (843)-397-2500 Visitation 10:00 AM fellowship Hall, First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach in the lower level of the church View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach Burial 3:00 PM Evergreen Cemetery Summerton , SC View Map Send Flowers Notice



March 12, 1939 - June 5, 2019

Myrtle Beach

H. Thomas (Tom) Swilley, long time pastor (47 yrs.) and a denominational leader, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born March 12, 1939 the son of the late Horace Floyd and Azalee Elizabeth Swilley.

In addition to his parents he was also predeceased by his sister, Mary Frances Barnhill.

Pastor Tom was a native of Summerton, SC. He was a graduate of Carlisle Military School, International Bible Institute, and International Seminary of Plymouth, Florida. He graduated with a Bachelor of Ministry and Master of Theology degrees. He also was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Bible studies from International Seminary.

Pastor Tom served churches in Louisiana, Georgia and South Carolina for forty-seven years in four pastorates. He served Elam Egypt Baptist Church, Antioch Baptist Church, Cedar Grove Baptist Church and was interim pastor in two churches Clarendon Baptist (NC) and Kingston Baptist (Conway). He served the South Carolina Baptist convention two terms as Chairman of the Executive Board and Moderator of the Middle Baptist Association in Sylvania, Georgia. Pastor Tom was a mission minded and evangelistic pastor. He preached in over 200 revivals in 10 states during his days as a pastor. After retiring in 2011, he has served two churches as an interim pastor.

He is survived by his wife, Norvelle (Dibbie) Swilley, five children, Floyd Swilley (Laurel), Libbi Sheridan (Pete), Kim Edwards (Jerry), Jean Coombs (Jeff) and Kerry Braxton; twenty grandchildren and twenty- three great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held 11am Saturday, June 8, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach with Rev. Bruce Crawford, Rev. Scott Enzor and Rev. Ryan Edwards officiating.

Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the fellowship Hall, in the lower level of the church.

Burial will be held 3pm Saturday June 8th at Evergreen Cemetery in Summerton S.C. after the service.

Please sign a guestbook at

Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.



Pastor H. Thomas (Tom) SwilleyMarch 12, 1939 - June 5, 2019Myrtle BeachH. Thomas (Tom) Swilley, long time pastor (47 yrs.) and a denominational leader, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born March 12, 1939 the son of the late Horace Floyd and Azalee Elizabeth Swilley.In addition to his parents he was also predeceased by his sister, Mary Frances Barnhill.Pastor Tom was a native of Summerton, SC. He was a graduate of Carlisle Military School, International Bible Institute, and International Seminary of Plymouth, Florida. He graduated with a Bachelor of Ministry and Master of Theology degrees. He also was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Bible studies from International Seminary.Pastor Tom served churches in Louisiana, Georgia and South Carolina for forty-seven years in four pastorates. He served Elam Egypt Baptist Church, Antioch Baptist Church, Cedar Grove Baptist Church and was interim pastor in two churches Clarendon Baptist (NC) and Kingston Baptist (Conway). He served the South Carolina Baptist convention two terms as Chairman of the Executive Board and Moderator of the Middle Baptist Association in Sylvania, Georgia. Pastor Tom was a mission minded and evangelistic pastor. He preached in over 200 revivals in 10 states during his days as a pastor. After retiring in 2011, he has served two churches as an interim pastor.He is survived by his wife, Norvelle (Dibbie) Swilley, five children, Floyd Swilley (Laurel), Libbi Sheridan (Pete), Kim Edwards (Jerry), Jean Coombs (Jeff) and Kerry Braxton; twenty grandchildren and twenty- three great grandchildren.Funeral Services will be held 11am Saturday, June 8, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach with Rev. Bruce Crawford, Rev. Scott Enzor and Rev. Ryan Edwards officiating.Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the fellowship Hall, in the lower level of the church.Burial will be held 3pm Saturday June 8th at Evergreen Cemetery in Summerton S.C. after the service.Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family. Published in The Sun News on June 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close