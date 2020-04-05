W. Harold Miller

Myrtle Beach

W. Harold Miller (first name William rarely used), 85, of Island Green in Myrtle Beach, died Wednesday, January 1, following a brief period of home hospice. He was born February 22, 1934, near Utica OH, to the late Stanley Allen and Clara Myers Miller. Hal was a 1956 graduate of Ohio State, and was Director of Corporate Finance for Anchor Hocking Corporation in Lancaster OH until his retirement in 1987. He was recently preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Rita. Survivors include a daughter, Kathleen A. Wienecke, and her husband, Kenneth, in Monroe NC; a son, Randall A. Miller, and his wife, Cindy, in Mooresville NC; four grandchildren, Joshua Miller, Ryan Miller, Christopher Wienecke and Charissa Wienecke; and great-grandson, William Wienecke. Final arrangements are with Anatomy Gifts Registry through Grand Strand Funeral Home.



