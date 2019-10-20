Harold E. Donovan
Surfside Beach
Harold Edward Donovan 86 passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his residence.
He was born in East Orange, NJ. He was a son of the late Walter and Helen Donovan. Mr. Donovan was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the Electrical Local # 52 I.B.E.W. of Essex County, NJ. He was a former chain gang member at CCU, a Pelican baseball usher for 10 years, and was an avid baseball fan and fisherman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Rose Donovan.
Survivors include a son, Harold Donovan Jr. (Lesia) of Clark, NJ; two daughters, Debra (David) Gatti of Surfside Beach and Kim Donovan of Surfside Beach; grandchildren, Deanna (Tom) Kazalski, Carla (Andrew) Kipple, Allen Kiefer, Alyssa (Jack) Browning, Jason Gatti, Brian Kiefer and great grandchildren, Lucianna and Leanna Kipple, Abigail Kazalski and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 22nd at the funeral home from 4:00-7:00 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to the /Coastal SC, 44-A Markfield Drive Charleston, SC 29407.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 20, 2019