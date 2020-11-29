1/1
Harold Mixer
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Mixer
November 6, 1942 - November 19, 2020
Murrells Inlet, South Carolina - Harold Mixer, 78, of Surfside Beach, SC passed away peacefully November 19, 2020 of pneumonia at Grand Strand Medical Center following a long struggle with Alzheimers. Surviving are his loving wife, Judi Mixer, two sons; Scott (Jennifer) Mixer of San Diego, CA, and Tom (Debbie) Mixer of Charlotte, NC; a daughter Stacie (Donny) Canto of Murrells Inlet, SC, and 4 grandchildren. Harold was a member of the Surfside Beach Moose Lodge. Due to COVID, a private ceremony with be held for family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League, 5970 Green Rd, Ashtabula, OH 44004 (acapl.org) or a charity of your choice.
For the full obituary, and to share condolences and memories, please visit www.burroughsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 26, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 26, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 26, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you in moments of distress.
2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved