Harold Mixer
November 6, 1942 - November 19, 2020
Murrells Inlet, South Carolina - Harold Mixer, 78, of Surfside Beach, SC passed away peacefully November 19, 2020 of pneumonia at Grand Strand Medical Center following a long struggle with Alzheimers. Surviving are his loving wife, Judi Mixer, two sons; Scott (Jennifer) Mixer of San Diego, CA, and Tom (Debbie) Mixer of Charlotte, NC; a daughter Stacie (Donny) Canto of Murrells Inlet, SC, and 4 grandchildren. Harold was a member of the Surfside Beach Moose Lodge. Due to COVID, a private ceremony with be held for family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League, 5970 Green Rd, Ashtabula, OH 44004 (acapl.org
) or a charity of your choice
.
For the full obituary, and to share condolences and memories, please visit www.burroughsfh.com