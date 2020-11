Harold MixerNovember 6, 1942 - November 19, 2020Murrells Inlet, South Carolina - Harold Mixer, 78, of Surfside Beach, SC passed away peacefully November 19, 2020 of pneumonia at Grand Strand Medical Center following a long struggle with Alzheimers. Surviving are his loving wife, Judi Mixer, two sons; Scott (Jennifer) Mixer of San Diego, CA, and Tom (Debbie) Mixer of Charlotte, NC; a daughter Stacie (Donny) Canto of Murrells Inlet, SC, and 4 grandchildren. Harold was a member of the Surfside Beach Moose Lodge. Due to COVID, a private ceremony with be held for family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League, 5970 Green Rd, Ashtabula, OH 44004 ( acapl.org ) or a charity of your choice For the full obituary, and to share condolences and memories, please visit www.burroughsfh.com