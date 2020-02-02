Harold W. Kendrick
Murrells Inlet
Harold W. Kendrick, 83, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, passed away on January 28, 2020, surrounded by family.
He was born to parents Claude Wolfe and Frances Kendrick on June 2nd, 1936 in Jay, FL. Hal attended the University of Florida where he joined the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He described this time as the best days of his life. He joined the Army in 1960, became a battalion commander, and later joined the Reserves. Harold married the "love of his life", Nancy, on June 17, 1961.
Harold is survived by his daughters Melanie Smith and Jennifer Kendrick, as well as grandchildren Kendrick Smith and Allison Smith. Harold was predeceased by his parents, his sister Elizabeth Bankowski and brothers Sam Wolfe and John Wolfe.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church in Myrtle Beach.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 2, 2020