Harold Young
1929 - 2020
Harold Young
September 15, 1929 - May 18, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Harold Young, 90, of Myrtle Beach, passed away on May 18, 2020 at Brightwater Assisted Living. Harold was born on September 15, 1929 in Southold, Long Island, New York, a son to the late Ray and Helen Young.
In life, Harold proudly served in the United States Navy and also retired from Lockheed-Martin after many years working as a gyroscope technician. In his leisure time, Harold enjoyed working on his computer, riding his Harley Davidson, taking daily walks with his wife Bette and playing table tennis with the Myrtle Beach Table Tennis Club.
Harold is survived by a loving family including his devoted wife of 32 years, Bette Young, as well as his sister Dorothy Mazzaferro of Long Island, NY and his sister Katherine Mazzaferro of Lawrenceville, GA.
No services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Harold's honor to the charity of one's choice.
Goldfinch Funeral Home of Carolina Forest is honored to serve the family. Condolences may be left online at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Sun News on May 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Home-Carolina Forest Chapel
325 Hinson Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
(843) 492-9042
