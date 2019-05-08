Harriet Juanita Singleton Calhoun
February 9, 1935 - May 6, 2019
Conway
Harriet Juanita Singleton Calhoun, 84, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at GSRMC. She was born February 9, 1935 in Mullins, a daughter of the late Fred and Ethel Hardwick Skipper.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Levon "Pete" Singleton; second husband, Wilmer Calhoun; siblings, Lonnie Lee Skipper, Hoyt Skipper, Willie Joe Skipper, Irene Ford and Elwood Ramsey; daughter-in-law, Joann Singleton and grandchild, Brandy Singleton.
Juanita was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed fishing, playing bingo, traveling and going to the Senior Citizens Center in Aynor.
Mrs. Calhoun is survived by her children, Jimmy Levon Singleton (Heather), Marvin Singleton, Annie Lou Collins and Catherine "Cat" Childers (Tony); brother, Douglas MacArthur Skipper (Faye); fourteen grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends at Watson Funeral Services from 6pm until 8pm Thursday, May 9, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held 2pm Friday, May 10, 2019 at Pee Dee FWB Church with Rev. Lee Singleton officiating.
Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Published in The Sun News on May 8, 2019