Guest Book

Harriet Seawell Usrey

Little River

Mrs. Harriet Seawell Usrey, 82, of Little River, SC and formerly of Lilesville, NC died Monday, February 10, 2020 at her home with her daughters at her bedside.

There will be a service to celebrate Harriet's life at 11:00am Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the Chapel of Leavitt Funeral Home in Wadesboro with Mr. Ken Caulder officiating. Inurnment will be private in Anson Memorial Park.

The family will greet friends from 6:00pm until 8:00pm Friday, February 14, 2020 at the funeral home.

There will also be a memorial service at 3:00pm Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church with a reception following the service.

Harriet was born November 1, 1937 in Anson County, NC and was a daughter of the late Harry LaFayette Seawell and the late Dorothy Young Seawell. She was a 1954 graduate of Lilesville High School and a graduate of Virginia Women's Junior College.

She worked at B.V. Hedrick for a number of years prior to becoming employed with Anson County Schools, first as a teacher's assistant at Lilesville Elementary School and retiring as the Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent of Schools. Her career with Anson County Schools spanned 32 years.

Harriet was very civic minded and was active in Lilesville Civic Builders Club, Anson County Chapter of the American Heart Association, Anson County Booster Club and various other activities in Anson County.

She grew up as a member of Wade United Methodist Church, of which she was very grateful for and later she joined Gum Springs Baptist Church in Lilesville where she was an active member and especially loved singing in the choir.

Following her retirement, she and her husband moved to Little River, SC to be near their grandchildren. It was then that she would soon become active in her new home community. She volunteered at West Brunswick High School, the Good News Club with Little River United Methodist Church, which is an after school program that shares the good news of Christ with children at Waterway Elementary School and she was a member of the All City Choir in North Myrtle Beach. She was a member of Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir.

Surviving are her husband of soon to be 58 years, Fredrick Usrey; her daughters, Allison Usrey (C.L. Lathan) of Hamlet and Ashley Speckman (Chris) of N. Myrtle Beach, SC; her grandchildren, who affectionately called her, GiGi, Sydney Bellamy, Ellory Speckman and Avery Speckman; her brother-in-law, Hedrick Usrey (Judy) of Apopka, FL; her aunt, Helen Young of Richmond, VA and her nieces and nephew and their families.

Harriet's family wishes to thank the staff of McLeod Hospital and McLeod Hospice - Loris Seacoast for the manner in which they cared for her. A very special thank you to Harriet's extended family, Taylia Marlow and Brenda Marlow for the love and care they provided to assist them in caring for her.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice - Loris Seacoast, 3655 Mitchell St, Loris, SC 29569.

The arrangements are in care of Leavitt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at



