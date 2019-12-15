Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harriette Vitale. View Sign Service Information Burroughs Funeral Home 3558 Old Kings Hwy Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 (843)-651-1440 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Burroughs Funeral Home 3558 Old Kings Hwy Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 View Map Celebration of Life 12:30 PM Grand Strand Community Church 3820 Holmestown, Rd. Myrtle Beach , SC View Map Burial Following Services Hillcrest Cemetery Hwy 544 Conway , SC View Map Send Flowers Notice

Harriette Ann Vitale

July 20, 1946 - December 13, 2019

Myrtle Beach

Harriette Ann Vitale, 73, went to be our Lord and Savior with her loving family by her side on Friday December 13, 2019. She was born on July 20, 1946 in Scranton, Pennsylvania to the late Edwin Williams & Dorothy (Havenstrite) Williams.

Harriette was a faithful woman with a heart of gold. She was a teaching assistant with Wappingers Central School District until her retirement in 1999. On December 3rd, 1966, Harriette married the love of her life, Edward "Eddie" Vitale, who survives her at home. Following her well-deserved retirement, Harriette and her husband relocated to sunny Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to enjoy the warm weather and beautiful beaches. In her free time, Harriette was a proud and avid member of Grand Strand Community Church in Myrtle Beach. She loved to sing in the praise & worship team and choir. She had the voice of an angel and a deep love for her family and Jesus. Harriette will be deeply missed by all who had the honor of getting to know her and for the amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend she truly was.

Left to cherish Harriette's memory are her beloved husband and best friend of 53 years, Mr. Edward "Eddie" Vitale of Myrtle Beach; their children, Beth A. Vitale of Murrells Inlet, Edward John "Johnnie" Vitale, Jr. and his wife, Debbie of Myrtle Beach, Randall G. Vitale of Wampee, SC & Robyn M. Trudeau and her husband, Matthew of Myrtle Beach; her adoring grandchildren, Anadel McMurray and her husband, Michael, Jacob Filpo, John Russell and Adam Vitale, Rachael & Ryan Trudeau; as well as a large, loving extended family and many supportive friends and neighbors.

A Celebration of Harriette's life will be held on Wednesday December 18, 2019 at 12:30PM at Grand Strand Community Church, 3820 Holmestown, Rd. Myrtle Beach, SC 29588. The procession will leave the church immediately following the service for burial in Hillcrest Cemetery, Hwy 544, Conway, SC 29526. The family will gather to greet friends on Tuesday December 17, 2019 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for all acts of kindness shown to them during their time of bereavement; especially from Grand Strand Community Church for their continued love, prayers, and visits. As well as the kind care and compassion expressed to them by Crescent Hospice and their dedicated staff, specifically Paige & Jan. May God bless each of you in a very special way.

At the request of the family, please consider memorial contributions in lieu of flowers and in Harriette's name to Grand Strand Community Church at the address listed above.

To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guestbook, kindly visit the funeral home website at,

Burroughs Funeral Home (843-651-1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.





