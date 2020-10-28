Harry W. Coppersmith, Jr.
Carolina Shores, NC
Harry W. Coppersmith Jr., 78, died October 24, 2020.
Born on April 20, 1942, in Shiloh, NC. He was the son of Harry Coppersmith and Nellie Mae Owens Coppersmith.
Harry spent over 2 years with the US Air Force. While living in Maryland, he retired from Verizon Communication. He then moved to the Carolina Shores/Little River area to enjoy the weather and play golf.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Mullins Coppersmith; his children Darren and Sandra; and seven grandchildren. Harry was also step-father to Debra Baker, Penny Markulis and four grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Lee Funeral Home on November 6th at 10:00am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Parkinson's Association at 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY, 10305.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com
Lee Funeral Home and Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is servicing the family.