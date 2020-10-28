1/
Harry Coppersmith
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry W. Coppersmith, Jr.
Carolina Shores, NC
Harry W. Coppersmith Jr., 78, died October 24, 2020.
Born on April 20, 1942, in Shiloh, NC. He was the son of Harry Coppersmith and Nellie Mae Owens Coppersmith.
Harry spent over 2 years with the US Air Force. While living in Maryland, he retired from Verizon Communication. He then moved to the Carolina Shores/Little River area to enjoy the weather and play golf.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Mullins Coppersmith; his children Darren and Sandra; and seven grandchildren. Harry was also step-father to Debra Baker, Penny Markulis and four grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Lee Funeral Home on November 6th at 10:00am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Parkinson's Association at 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY, 10305.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home and Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is servicing the family.


Published in The Sun News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
LEE FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90
Little River, SC 29566
(843) 390-2525
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved