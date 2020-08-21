1/
Harry Papay
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry L. Papay
April 30, 1937~August 18, 2020
MYRTLE BEACH
Harry L. Papay, 83, of Myrtle Beach, S.C. died Tuesday August 18, 2020 after a long illness. He was born April 30,1937, in Lorain, Ohio, a son of the late Harry J. & Anne Marie Papay. He retired after 38 years of service at Columbia Gas of Ohio. He was a member of St. Andrews Catholic Church and was an avid golfer, fisherman and woodworker. He was preceded in death by his wife Jean Marie Papay. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Anne Marie Knowles, & one brother, Robert J. Papay. Surviving are one daughter, Judy (Tom) Hamer of Myrtle Beach, two sons, Michael Papay of New York City, & Dan (Deb) Papay of Dayton, Ohio, seven grandchildren & five great-grandchildren. A private graveside ceremony will be held at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens officiated by St. Andrews Church. Friends may visit online guest book at McMillan and Small Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved