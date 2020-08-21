Harry L. PapayApril 30, 1937~August 18, 2020MYRTLE BEACHHarry L. Papay, 83, of Myrtle Beach, S.C. died Tuesday August 18, 2020 after a long illness. He was born April 30,1937, in Lorain, Ohio, a son of the late Harry J. & Anne Marie Papay. He retired after 38 years of service at Columbia Gas of Ohio. He was a member of St. Andrews Catholic Church and was an avid golfer, fisherman and woodworker. He was preceded in death by his wife Jean Marie Papay. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Anne Marie Knowles, & one brother, Robert J. Papay. Surviving are one daughter, Judy (Tom) Hamer of Myrtle Beach, two sons, Michael Papay of New York City, & Dan (Deb) Papay of Dayton, Ohio, seven grandchildren & five great-grandchildren. A private graveside ceremony will be held at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens officiated by St. Andrews Church. Friends may visit online guest book at McMillan and Small Funeral Home.