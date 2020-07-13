Harry Pavilack
Myrtle Beach, SC
Harry Pavilack, 79, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his home. Born September 14, 1940 in Pittsburgh, PA, son of the late Louis and Bertha (Baker) Pavilack. Harry was a member of the Chabad in Myrtle Beach, with Rabbi Doron.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane and two daughters, Carolyn Cibelli of NY and Deborah Hidy of Darien, CT, both college graduates. He also left 6 grandchildren. He is also survived by nephews, Robert & Jacob Mullins both of Myrtle Beach.
Harry graduated from Allderdice High School (PA, USA) Class of 1957. He studied English language and played First String Football and Baseball at Clemson University College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Science, Class of 1962 and studied at University of SC Law School, Class of 1966. He later graduated with a Masters In Taxation Law from the University of Miami School of Law.
Harry was an animal lover! He loved saving cats, so much so that he founded 'Save R Cats' in 2002. He spent most evenings walking his favorite 3 dogs. It was well known by many that Harry took his very favorite dog, Francis, to New York on many of his weekend trips. He especially loved New York and Broadway Shows. Harry was kind and generous and loved conversing with those at his dinner table. Harry practiced law in Myrtle Beach, SC for 50 years starting in 1970 and was Owner/Operator of Pavilack Realty for 45 years. He was an avid ranking tennis player for 40 years and belonged to the Dunes Club. He also Played tennis at Kingston plantation.
A Graveside Funeral Service was held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery, officiated by Rabbi Doron Aizenman, who also completely handled all arrangements for the family. Rabbi Doron softly handled Harry from being the first person at the house in the early morning till he was gently rested in the ground that evening.
Harry was an amazing soul who carried with him happiness and laughter and will always be loved and remembered. We will all miss him very much. Rest in Peace our beautiful man. You were loved.
