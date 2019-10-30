Hattie L. Westbury
June 11, 1962-October 27, 2019
Conway
Hattie L. Westbury, 57, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 following a brief illness.
Ms. Westbury was born in Conway, a daughter of the late James McArthur Westbury and the late Mary Emma Shelley Westbury. She enjoyed baking and cooking. Hattie was predeceased by her brother, Walter Westbury and her nephew, Jodie M. Hilburn.
Surviving are her siblings, James M. Westbury, Jr. (Jennifer), Sue Jaeger Mitchell (Wayne), Richard Nolan Westbury (Pam), Ed L. Westbury (Renee), Mary Westbury Hilburn (Jerry), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, November 1, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by Rev. Hoyt King. Burial will follow in the Westbury family cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 30, 2019