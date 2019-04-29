Haynes Baker Drew
Myrtle Beach
Haynes Baker Drew, age 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Born in Marion, SC he was a son of the late Haynes Baker Drew, Sr. and Eloise (Snipes).
Mr. Drew honorably served his country during World War II as an Army Engineer. After discharge from the US Army, he started his own plastering company and built numerous homes and hotels in the Myrtle Beach area. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach and lifetime member of the Myrtle Beach Mason Lodge #353.
Mr. Drew is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Edna Montgomery Drew. Surviving are his daughter, Bonnie Drew Graves (Cleo); 2 grandchildren: C. Drew Graves (Jean) and Dena Graves McCorry (TJ); 2 great-grandchildren: Baker Drew Graves and Scarlett Ann McCorry.
Memorial contributions may be made in Haynes's name to First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach SC 29577 or Myrtle Beach Manor, 9547 US-17 BUS, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.
Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church. A gathering of family and friends will be from 6-8 pm, on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. Interment service will be private.
A guest book is available at www.goldfinchfuneral home.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is serving the Drew Family.
Published in The Sun News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019