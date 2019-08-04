Hazel Stewart Adams
April 3, 1921 - July 18, 2019
Knoxville, TN
Hazel Stewart Adams, formerly of Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at her current residence in Knoxville, TN. She was 98.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, at the Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church in North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Mrs. Adams was born April 3, 1921, to Herman and Myrtle Stewart in Lillington, N.C. She graduated from Meredith College in Raleigh, N.C., with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Chemistry. During World War II, she served in the U.S. Navy as a Lieutenant.
Following the war, Mrs. Adams received a Master's degree in Education and then taught science in Oakland and Orinda, Calif.
She retired to Myrtle Beach, where she was active at the First Presbyterian Church. She received the Frist Humanitarian Award in 1997 for her volunteer work at the Grand Strand Medical Center.
Mrs. Adams was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband Thomas Adams; and sisters Elsie Stewart and Margie Anderson.
She was a remarkable woman: capable, generous, and loving. She will be greatly missed by her sons Dr. John (Kathy) Adams and Dr. Marc (Adrienne) Adams; grandchildren Matthew Adams, Emily (Beau) Pearson, Paul Adams, Paige (Ronald) Tilton, Sarah Adams, and Lydia Adams; brother Charles (Nancy) Stewart; and her many nephews and nieces.
In appreciation of the loving care Hazel received during her final days, the family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in her memory to the Smoky Mountain Health and Hospice, 222 Heritage Boulevard, Newport, Tenn., 37821; or to the Grand Strand Medical Center Auxiliary, c/o the Volunteer Director, 809 82nd Parkway, Myrtle Beach, S.C., 29572.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 4, 2019