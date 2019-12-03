Hazel Harley
September 3, 1946-December 2, 2019
Aynor
Mrs. Hazel Harley, age 73, wife of the late Heyward H. Harley, passed away December 2, 2019 at Conway Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Harley was born September 3, 1946 a daughter of the late Alvie and Doshie Rabon. She attended Pleasant Union Baptist Church and was predeceased by eight sisters and five brothers. Mrs. Harley was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother that enjoyed her family and keeping everyone laughing. She is survived by one son, Michael Harley of Charleston, SC, two daughters, Debbie Thomas (Doug) of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Linda Sealey (Nate) of Galivants Ferry, SC, one brother, Billy Rabon of Charleston, SC , one sister Doris Bertram of Aynor, SC, five grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and many special nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral services will be held 4:00 PM Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Home with the Rev. Stevie Baker officiating. Visitation will be held after the service. Graveside services with burial will take place 2:00 PM Thursday December 5, 2019 at Sauldam Baptist Church Cemetery in Ravenel, SC. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com. Mrs. Harley and her family are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 9th Ave. Aynor. (843)358-5800
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 3, 2019