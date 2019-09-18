Helen F. Whitehead Maides
Surfside Beach
Helen Frances Whitehead Maides age 90, died Monday, September 16, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Graceville, FL, she was a daughter of the late Chester Lee and Evie Irene Whitehead. Mrs. Maides retired from Tomlinson's Warehouse Sales with 35 years of service. She was very experienced in retail sales and was a member of Kingsway Pentecostal Holiness Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin W. Maides; four sisters and a daughter, Annette Maides.
Survivors include her daughter, Elaine (Lee) Hunter of Surfside Beach; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Kingsway Pentecostal Holiness Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Kingsway Pentecostal Holiness Church, PO Box 351 Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 or to People to People a ministry of the church.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Sept. 18, 2019