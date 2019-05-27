Guest Book View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 290 9th Ave. Aynor , SC 29511 (843)-358-5800 Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Aynor United Methodist Church Aynor , SC View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM Aynor United Methodist Church Aynor , SC View Map Send Flowers Notice

Mrs. Helen Cribb Floyd

June 8, 1932-May 26, 2019

Galivants Ferry

Mrs. Helen Cribb Floyd, age 86, passed away May 26, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Floyd was born June 8, 1932 a daughter of the late Dick and Gertha Cribb. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Floyd was predeceased by her husband Harold Floyd, a son Russell Floyd and a son-in-law Ricky Todd, three brothers, Henry Cribb, Donald Cribb, and Cleveland "Pee Wee" Cribb and three sisters, Violet Grainger, Alice Martin, and Beulah Jones and a special friend, Alan Hucks. Mrs. Floyd was a lifelong member of Aynor United Methodist Church. Mrs. Floyd was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, crocheting, decorating cakes, and spending time with her family. Mrs. Floyd is survived by her daughter Virginia "Jenny" Todd of Conway, one son Randall "Booty" Floyd of Galivants Ferry, a daughter in law, Shirley Floyd, four grandchildren; Heather Rabon (Stephen), Anna Carroll (Brian), Mindy Floyd (Jordy), Jennifer Mew (Kurt), and seven great grandchildren: Kilan Rabon, Rilee Rabon, Reagan Carroll, Riggs Carroll, Brayden Floyd, Madelynn Barnhill, and Macy Rynn Mew. She was also blessed with two very special caregivers Mae McCracken and Linda Martin and a special Friday friend, Diane "Di" Singelton. Funeral services will be held 4:00 PM Tuesday May 28, 2019 at Aynor United Methodist Church with the Rev. Joyce Murphy officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the church fellowship Hall. Memorials can be made to Aynor United Methodist Church, PO Box 348 Aynor, SC 29511. Sign an online guestbook at





Mrs. Helen Cribb FloydJune 8, 1932-May 26, 2019Galivants FerryMrs. Helen Cribb Floyd, age 86, passed away May 26, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Floyd was born June 8, 1932 a daughter of the late Dick and Gertha Cribb. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Floyd was predeceased by her husband Harold Floyd, a son Russell Floyd and a son-in-law Ricky Todd, three brothers, Henry Cribb, Donald Cribb, and Cleveland "Pee Wee" Cribb and three sisters, Violet Grainger, Alice Martin, and Beulah Jones and a special friend, Alan Hucks. Mrs. Floyd was a lifelong member of Aynor United Methodist Church. Mrs. Floyd was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, crocheting, decorating cakes, and spending time with her family. Mrs. Floyd is survived by her daughter Virginia "Jenny" Todd of Conway, one son Randall "Booty" Floyd of Galivants Ferry, a daughter in law, Shirley Floyd, four grandchildren; Heather Rabon (Stephen), Anna Carroll (Brian), Mindy Floyd (Jordy), Jennifer Mew (Kurt), and seven great grandchildren: Kilan Rabon, Rilee Rabon, Reagan Carroll, Riggs Carroll, Brayden Floyd, Madelynn Barnhill, and Macy Rynn Mew. She was also blessed with two very special caregivers Mae McCracken and Linda Martin and a special Friday friend, Diane "Di" Singelton. Funeral services will be held 4:00 PM Tuesday May 28, 2019 at Aynor United Methodist Church with the Rev. Joyce Murphy officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the church fellowship Hall. Memorials can be made to Aynor United Methodist Church, PO Box 348 Aynor, SC 29511. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com . Mrs. Floyd and her family are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 9th Ave. Aynor. (843)358-5800 Published in The Sun News on May 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close