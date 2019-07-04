Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Kaehler. View Sign Service Information McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 (843)-449-3396 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM Brightwater Senior Living, Myrtle Beach , NY View Map Send Flowers Notice

Helen M. Kaehler

Myrtle Beach, SC

Helen M. Kaehler, 84, died Monday, July 1, 2019 at her home after a brief battle with Pancreatic Cancer. She was born December 16, 1934 in Poughkeepsie, NY, daughter of the late Edward and Helen (Bomba) Filler.

Helen graduated from FD Roosevelt High School in 1952 and married her high school sweetheart, Monty Kaehler, on July 4, 1953 at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel. Helen volunteered at Vassar Bros. Hospital. She went to work in Dutchess County Family Court in 1964 and served as Deputy Chief Clerk. She continued on to serve as Deputy Chief Clerk in the NYS Surrogate Court until November, 1996. Helen was a member of Zonta International Women's Advocacy organization. Helen enjoyed reading, gardening, sailing, and golf. She was a member of Dutchess Golf and Country Club, in Poughkeepsie, NY. Helen, with her husband Monty, retired to Brunswick Plantation in Calabash, NC in 1997 where she continued to golf and enjoy the ocean. In 2015, they moved to Brightwater Senior Living in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Survivors include her daughter, Kim Kaehler (Dwight) Chamberlain of Greenville, SC; former son-in-law, John J. (Brenda) Dunn; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Kaehler; and sister-in-law, Sandra Filler. She is also survived by her grandchildren Devon, Luke, and Victoria Chamberlain, and Kelsey and John J. Dunn; & five nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Monfred Kaehler, son, Richard Kaehler, daughter, Kathy Kaehler Dunn, and brother, Edward Filler.

A Celebration of Life reception will be held for Helen and Monty on Friday, July 12 from 4:00-5:00 p.m. at Brightwater Senior Living, Myrtle Beach.

Send messages to the family at





Helen M. KaehlerMyrtle Beach, SCHelen M. Kaehler, 84, died Monday, July 1, 2019 at her home after a brief battle with Pancreatic Cancer. She was born December 16, 1934 in Poughkeepsie, NY, daughter of the late Edward and Helen (Bomba) Filler.Helen graduated from FD Roosevelt High School in 1952 and married her high school sweetheart, Monty Kaehler, on July 4, 1953 at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel. Helen volunteered at Vassar Bros. Hospital. She went to work in Dutchess County Family Court in 1964 and served as Deputy Chief Clerk. She continued on to serve as Deputy Chief Clerk in the NYS Surrogate Court until November, 1996. Helen was a member of Zonta International Women's Advocacy organization. Helen enjoyed reading, gardening, sailing, and golf. She was a member of Dutchess Golf and Country Club, in Poughkeepsie, NY. Helen, with her husband Monty, retired to Brunswick Plantation in Calabash, NC in 1997 where she continued to golf and enjoy the ocean. In 2015, they moved to Brightwater Senior Living in Myrtle Beach, SC.Survivors include her daughter, Kim Kaehler (Dwight) Chamberlain of Greenville, SC; former son-in-law, John J. (Brenda) Dunn; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Kaehler; and sister-in-law, Sandra Filler. She is also survived by her grandchildren Devon, Luke, and Victoria Chamberlain, and Kelsey and John J. Dunn; & five nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Monfred Kaehler, son, Richard Kaehler, daughter, Kathy Kaehler Dunn, and brother, Edward Filler.A Celebration of Life reception will be held for Helen and Monty on Friday, July 12 from 4:00-5:00 p.m. at Brightwater Senior Living, Myrtle Beach.Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net Published in The Sun News on July 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close