Helen Perkins
Murrells Inlet
Helen Perkins, age 99, of Murrells Inlet, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at NHC Healthcare in Garden City.
Born in Syracuse, NY, she was as daughter of the late Thomas and Bertha Grace. Helen retired from Smith Corona in Groton, NY after 35 years. She enjoyed gardening, animals and making jewelry. She had a good sense of humor and will be missed by all. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, George Perkins and three sisters.
Survivors include her son, David Perkins (Ruth) of Murrells Inlet; grandchildren, Christy Marie Ridgely of FL and David Scott Perkins of MD; great grandchildren, Gage Perkins of MD, Christian Perkins of MD, and Courtney Ridgely of IA; and a dear friend, Cheryl Montagnia of Murrells Inlet.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Frances Animal Center, 125 Ridge St., Georgetown, SC 29440.
Funeral services will be private.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 13, 2020