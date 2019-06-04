Helen Ruth Stephens Cunningham

February 11, 1925 - June 1, 2019

Whiteville, NC

Helen Ruth Stephens Cunningham, age 94 of Whiteville, North Carolina and formally of North Myrtle Beach and Gastonia, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville, NC.

Born in Evergreen, NC on February 11, 1925, Mrs. Cunningham was the daughter of the late Bud Stephens and Lyda Benton Stephens, and was the widow of Mr. Hoyt Cunningham, Jr. Along with her parents, Mrs. Cunningham was preceded in death by four siblings: Lucian "Luke" P. Stephens, Brunson Stephens, Leona S. Martin, and Jack Stephens.

A service celebrating Helen's life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Whiteville United Methodist Church, under the direction of Worthington Funeral Home. Pastor Paul Stallsworth will be officiating. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall.

Survivors include her two beloved children, Jeffrey James Cunningham and wife, Linda of North Myrtle Beach, SC, Ann Cunningham Russell of Concord, NC; two siblings, Sue S. Gore of Whiteville, Ann S. Gore of Whiteville; four grandchildren, Lauren B. Gardner, Northey Grice Gardner, Catherine C. Hooks, James "Trask" Cunningham; two great-grandsons and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be addressed to the

Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach: 409 Bay Street, N Myrtle Beach, SC 29582



