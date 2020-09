Helen Lucille Pendergrass SiceloffSurfside BeachHelen Lucille Pendergrass Siceloff, age 91, of Surfside Beach passed away Thursday, September 4, 2020 at 8:15 AM. Helen was born January 2, 1929 to the late Victoria Shew and Spencer Pendergrass in rural Wilkes County, NC. Helen was a charter member of Solid Rock Baptist Church. She was a Homemaker, Seamstress, and Baker. She appreciated flowers and shrubs. She loved her church family, neighbors, and friends. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 64 years, Sim Siceloff, three sons, Overdean, Dennis, and Edwin, and her brother, Rex Pendergrass.Those left to cherish her memories are, Dennis' daughter, Catherine; Edwin's wife, Tammy; granddaughter, Helen Elizabeth; grandson, Allen Sims; sister, Sarah P. Key of North Wilkesboro; brother Harold Pendergrass of Statesville, NC.Helen was placed to rest beside her husband at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens on Saturday, September 5, 2020An online guestbook is available at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is handling the arrangements.