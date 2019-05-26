Helen Lois Tuck
Conway
Helen Lois Tuck passed away May 22, 2019 in Conway, SC. She was born May 16, 1935 in Wilson, NC. Helen married Robert Tuck in 1954 and lived in Myrtle Beach since 1975 after Bob's retirement from the Air Force. She taught at Waccamaw Elementary for many years and was a published author of two children's books. Helen was a loving mother, wife, sister, and grandmother, and she will be greatly missed by all. She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Robert Reginald Tuck; her son, Robert Tuck, II; two brothers, James Jones and Franklin Jones; and two sisters, Dorothy Parrish and Mae Hathaway.
Survivors include her two daughters, Cristal Watts (Jerry) of Conway and Ronda Seay (Rob) of Mt. Pleasant; seven grandchildren, Stephane Tuck, Hunter Watts (Kat), Robert Tuck, III, Jerra Raymo (Robbie), Chloe Seay, Matilda Seay, and Elsie Seay; two great grandchildren, Wyatt Raymo and Willow Raymo; and beloved canine children, Cassie and Buddy Tuck.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, with Rev. John Holmes. The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Memorial may be made to the Salvation Army - Horry County, 1029 3rd Ave., Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on May 26, 2019