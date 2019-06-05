Helen R. Wakefield
February 2, 1927 - June 2, 2019
Evans, GA
Helen Mae Roessler Wakefield, age 92 of Evans, Georgia and formerly of Conway, South Carolina, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Westwood Nursing Facility, Evans Georgia.
Mrs. Wakefield was born in Cleves, Ohio on February 2, 1927, wife of 57 years to the late Lowell T. Wakefield, Jr., daughter of the late Clarence Floyd and Mildred Loos Roessler. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Conway where she was a member of the United Methodist Women and the John McCutcheon Sunday School Class. She was also a member Seaside Emmaus Community. She loved to travel and was an avid camper. She was predeceased by a daughter, Jerri Wakefield, a brother, John Roessler and a sister, Betty Holland.
Surviving are one son, Lowell T. Wakefield, III (Evelyn) of Evans, GA, three daughters, Jacklin Ferguson (Jerry) of Rocky Mount, VA, Janet Shearer (Michael) of Alexandria, VA and Jean Hall (Robert) of Cornelius, NC, eleven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and two brothers, Clarence (Pat) Roessler of Mansfield, OH and Richard (Mary) Roessler of Scipio, IN.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Rev. Greg Porterfield officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to John McCutcheon Sunday School Class or First United Methodist Church P.O. Box 58, Conway, SC 29528.
Please sign a guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on June 5, 2019