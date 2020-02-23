Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry D. Hall. View Sign Service Information LEE FUNERAL HOME 11840 Highway 90 Little River , SC 29566 (843)-390-2525 Service 10:00 AM St. Michael's Catholic Church 542 Cypress Avenue Murrells Inlet , SC View Map Send Flowers Notice

Henry D. Hall

December 3, 1931 - February 14, 2020

Murrells Inlet

Henry D. Hall, age 88, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020 at home in Murrells Inlet, SC.

Henry was born in Holden, MA where he lived for 49 years before moving to Dillsburg, PA in 1979.

He was one of the original founders of Holding Heating Co. Inc., where he worked for 30 years. He was an active member of several trade organizations: MA Service Managers, Better Home Heat Council, and National Oil Fuel Institute, from which he was awarded a silver certificate for outstanding service.

During the Korean War, Henry served in the U.S. Navy on board the destroyer William M. Wood DD715 and was a proud veteran. In later years he drove school buses for special needs children and worked 22 years for Neil's Supermarket chain, where he was affectionately known as "the Sunday manager."

One of the highlights of his life was being chosen during the 1970s oil shortage to serve on the MA Governor's Energy Council. All members of the council were invited to a dinner at Fenway Park with the Boston Red Sox. Some of the notable members of the team in attendance were Carlton Fisk, Yaz and Johnny Pesky.

Henry is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lois A. Hall, a son, Stephen Hall Sr. and daughter, Kathleen Houck, all of Murrells Inlet; a sister, Bertha Stowell of Holden; 5 grandchildren, Stephen Hall Jr. of Culpepper, VA, Curtis Hall of Nashville, TN, Christina Hall of Panama City Beach, FL, Thomas Houck of Homosassa, FL and Rachel Digrugilliers of Mechanicburg, PA; and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Horstman of Holden.

Services will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Avenue, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to .

A guestbook is available at

Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.





Henry D. HallDecember 3, 1931 - February 14, 2020Murrells InletHenry D. Hall, age 88, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020 at home in Murrells Inlet, SC.Henry was born in Holden, MA where he lived for 49 years before moving to Dillsburg, PA in 1979.He was one of the original founders of Holding Heating Co. Inc., where he worked for 30 years. He was an active member of several trade organizations: MA Service Managers, Better Home Heat Council, and National Oil Fuel Institute, from which he was awarded a silver certificate for outstanding service.During the Korean War, Henry served in the U.S. Navy on board the destroyer William M. Wood DD715 and was a proud veteran. In later years he drove school buses for special needs children and worked 22 years for Neil's Supermarket chain, where he was affectionately known as "the Sunday manager."One of the highlights of his life was being chosen during the 1970s oil shortage to serve on the MA Governor's Energy Council. All members of the council were invited to a dinner at Fenway Park with the Boston Red Sox. Some of the notable members of the team in attendance were Carlton Fisk, Yaz and Johnny Pesky.Henry is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lois A. Hall, a son, Stephen Hall Sr. and daughter, Kathleen Houck, all of Murrells Inlet; a sister, Bertha Stowell of Holden; 5 grandchildren, Stephen Hall Jr. of Culpepper, VA, Curtis Hall of Nashville, TN, Christina Hall of Panama City Beach, FL, Thomas Houck of Homosassa, FL and Rachel Digrugilliers of Mechanicburg, PA; and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Horstman of Holden.Services will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Avenue, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10 am.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to .A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Published in The Sun News on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.