Henry Eugene Fette, Jr.
December 21, 1929 - April 19, 2020
Pawleys Island
Henry Eugene Fette, Jr., 90, of Pawleys Island, SC passed away peacefully Sunday April 19, 2020 at Grand Strand Medical Center, Myrtle Beach.
Born in Paterson, NJ, Mr. Fette was the son of the late Henry Fette, Sr. and Ann Negele Fette.
A private service will be held.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 29, 2020