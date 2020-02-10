Henry John Baranoski
September 8, 1938 - February 7, 2020
Conway, SC
Henry J. Baranoski, age 81 died Friday, February 7, 2020.
Mr. Baranoski was born in Shamokin, PA a son of the late Jan and Bertha Baranoski. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church of Conway where he served as a lector. He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Henry was an active member of the Horry County Democratic Party.
Surviving are: his wife of 55 years, Mary Ann, daughters, Ann Marie Frakes (Christopher) of Harrisburg, PA, Adrienne MacKenzie (Brian) of East Earl, PA; sons Andrew Baranoski (Barbara Klingler) of Conway, SC, Matthew Baranoski (Heather) of Muncy, PA; grandchildren, Aidan MacKenzie of East Earl, PA, Lexi Baranoski of Muncy,PA; and his beloved companion, Baron.
The family will receive friends at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel from 4:00-6:00 PM on Monday February 10, 2020.
Services will also be held in Selinsgrove, PA at a later date, arrangements will be announced by V.L. Seebold Funeral Home.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 10, 2020