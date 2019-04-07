Notice Guest Book View Sign

Henry King

Murrells Inlet

Henry King, age 15, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Born in Myrtle Beach, he was a loved son of Randall and Amy (Simonson) King. A student at Waccamaw High School, Henry was an extraordinary son, brother, grandson, and friend. In his short time on earth he: biked 200 miles in a week, hiked for 40 miles in 5 days through the mountains, hunted turkeys, ducks, and deer, hiked the Gap of Dunloe, sailed the Grand Canal, rode a snowmobile down Snowshoe, took a bath in St Mark's square, kayaked the Florida Keys, crossed the Ponte Vecchio bridge, took dip in the Mediterranean, had a birthday party at Hooters, took hundreds of pictures at West Point, he had the uncanny ability to take a nap just about anywhere, and he was always hungry, always. He did all these things with his family and friends creating lasting memories for all of us to share. He was a wonderful boy that we wish could have grown into a wonderful man. In an instant he was gone. Henry, we will always love you and you will live on in our hearts.

Henry was predeceased by a cousin, Morgan King.

He is survived by his loving parents: Randall and Amy King of Murrells Inlet; 2 brothers: Jack King who is attending Clemson and Sean King of the home; Grandparents: Richard and Susan Simonson of Charleston and Mike and Sue King of Carolina Beach, NC; his Uncles; Mike King and his wife Mary Beth, Richard Simonson and his wife Elisabeth; Great Uncle John Ryan and his cousins: Emily King, Abby King and Michael Simonson.

Memorial Mass will be held at 4:00 PM, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church, Pawleys Island.

Please sign the family's guestbook at

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is assisting the family.





Henry KingMurrells InletHenry King, age 15, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Waccamaw Community Hospital.Born in Myrtle Beach, he was a loved son of Randall and Amy (Simonson) King. A student at Waccamaw High School, Henry was an extraordinary son, brother, grandson, and friend. In his short time on earth he: biked 200 miles in a week, hiked for 40 miles in 5 days through the mountains, hunted turkeys, ducks, and deer, hiked the Gap of Dunloe, sailed the Grand Canal, rode a snowmobile down Snowshoe, took a bath in St Mark's square, kayaked the Florida Keys, crossed the Ponte Vecchio bridge, took dip in the Mediterranean, had a birthday party at Hooters, took hundreds of pictures at West Point, he had the uncanny ability to take a nap just about anywhere, and he was always hungry, always. He did all these things with his family and friends creating lasting memories for all of us to share. He was a wonderful boy that we wish could have grown into a wonderful man. In an instant he was gone. Henry, we will always love you and you will live on in our hearts.Henry was predeceased by a cousin, Morgan King.He is survived by his loving parents: Randall and Amy King of Murrells Inlet; 2 brothers: Jack King who is attending Clemson and Sean King of the home; Grandparents: Richard and Susan Simonson of Charleston and Mike and Sue King of Carolina Beach, NC; his Uncles; Mike King and his wife Mary Beth, Richard Simonson and his wife Elisabeth; Great Uncle John Ryan and his cousins: Emily King, Abby King and Michael Simonson.Memorial Mass will be held at 4:00 PM, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church, Pawleys Island.Please sign the family's guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is assisting the family. Funeral Home Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.

11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass

Murrells Inlet , SC 29576

(843) 651-3295 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sun News on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Sun News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close