Herbert Ballington (1946 - 2019)
Herbert Ballington, Jr.
November 23, 1946 - August 27, 2019
Mr. Herbert McKendree "KB" Ballington, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
Surviving include his wife, children, grandchildren, and sister.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2105 US-501, Conway, SC 29526.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Christ the Servant Lutheran Church.
Published in The Sun News on Sept. 15, 2019
