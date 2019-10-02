Herbert E. Stiles

Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-3295
Herbert E. Stiles
Murrells Inlet
Herbert Eugene Stiles age 88, died Tuesday, October 01, 2019 at National Health Care.
Born in Herminie, PA, he was a son of the late Herbert and Leah Stiles. Mr. Stiles retired from General Electric with 30 years of service.
Survivors include a brother, Bob J. Stiles and wife Dolores of Murrells Inlet; four nieces and nephews, Bob and Cassy Stiles, Joe and Laura Stiles, Lynn Stiles and Lori Stiles Gower and Matt; nine great nieces and nephews.
Services will be held in PA.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 2, 2019
