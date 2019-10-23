Herma Earl Cain, III
November 24, 1950 - October 16, 2019
Mt. Croghan
Mr. Herman "Earl" Cain, III, age 68, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, October 24, 2019 from the Chapel of Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home with burial to follow in the McBee Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home.
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home (www.mrcfuneralhome.com) of Chesterfield, SC is serving the Cain family.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 23, 2019