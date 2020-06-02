Hilda Johnson Dawsey
November 3, 1921 - May 31, 2020
Conway
Hilda Johnson Dawsey passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 at her home on Knotty Branch Road in Conway, SC surrounded by her children.
Hilda was born November 3, 1921 (98) in Whiteville, NC to the late Cordie Bradley Jordan and Pearle Lee Gore Jordan.
On December 8, 1940 she married the late John Kelly (JK) Johnson and together they had six beautiful children. After his death she married the late Dr. Benjamin Wofford Dawsey.
Survivors include her children, Linda (Wayne) Goodyear, John Kelly "Johnny" (Sherry) Johnson, Ginny Rabon, Betty (Larry) Allen, Sandy (Lon) Galli and Dolores "Chummy" (Weston) Dix; ten grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by seven brothers, C. B., Jim, Malcolm, Clifton, Asa, Billy and Jack Jordan; two sisters, Edna Earle Ikner and Helen Robbins and a granddaughter, Nikki Sue Rabon.
Hilda will be remembered as a woman who loved God and her children. She was a loving, caring mother, who always put her children first, teaching them the real important things in life. She taught Sunday School, vacation bible school, she loved to sing, sew, quote poems and Bible verses by heart that her mother had taught her.
A Graveside Service will be held at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mercy Hospice, 8216 Devon Court, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 2, 2020.