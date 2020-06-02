Hilda Dawsey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hilda Johnson Dawsey
November 3, 1921 - May 31, 2020
Conway
Hilda Johnson Dawsey passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 at her home on Knotty Branch Road in Conway, SC surrounded by her children.
Hilda was born November 3, 1921 (98) in Whiteville, NC to the late Cordie Bradley Jordan and Pearle Lee Gore Jordan.
On December 8, 1940 she married the late John Kelly (JK) Johnson and together they had six beautiful children. After his death she married the late Dr. Benjamin Wofford Dawsey.
Survivors include her children, Linda (Wayne) Goodyear, John Kelly "Johnny" (Sherry) Johnson, Ginny Rabon, Betty (Larry) Allen, Sandy (Lon) Galli and Dolores "Chummy" (Weston) Dix; ten grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by seven brothers, C. B., Jim, Malcolm, Clifton, Asa, Billy and Jack Jordan; two sisters, Edna Earle Ikner and Helen Robbins and a granddaughter, Nikki Sue Rabon.
Hilda will be remembered as a woman who loved God and her children. She was a loving, caring mother, who always put her children first, teaching them the real important things in life. She taught Sunday School, vacation bible school, she loved to sing, sew, quote poems and Bible verses by heart that her mother had taught her.
A Graveside Service will be held at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mercy Hospice, 8216 Devon Court, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Watson Funeral Services & Crematory
2300 Highway 378
Conway, SC 29527
843-397-2500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved