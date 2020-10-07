1/1
Hilda DePerini
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hilda DePerini
Myrtle Beach
Hilda P. DePerini, 95, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Brightwater Nursing Home in Myrtle Beach, SC. Born on July 3, 1925 in Petersburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Berlin Foley and Grace (Kessel) Foley. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Wilbur G. DePerini.
Hilda graduated from Petersburg High School and was a Christian by faith. She worked for Woodward & Lothrop in Washington, D.C. for 25 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who enjoyed her family, watching the Atlanta Braves, cooking, bird watching, and working in her garden.
Hilda was also preceded in death by her brothers Paul E. Foley and Charles L. Foley. She is survived by her sisters Rose Nesslerodt (Keanreville, WV), Virginia Bean (Junior) of Sumerduck, VA, Karen Zirk (Gary) of New Creek, WV; her two sons, Gary DePerini (Karen), and Donald G. DePerini, both of Myrtle Beach; her grandchildren, Anthony, Shane, and Sarah; and her 4 great grandchildren, Joseph, Aria, Carter, and Zoey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
Due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held. McMillan-Small is assisting the family, and you may leave condolences at www.msfh.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved