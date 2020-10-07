Hilda DePerini
Myrtle Beach
Hilda P. DePerini, 95, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Brightwater Nursing Home in Myrtle Beach, SC. Born on July 3, 1925 in Petersburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Berlin Foley and Grace (Kessel) Foley. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Wilbur G. DePerini.
Hilda graduated from Petersburg High School and was a Christian by faith. She worked for Woodward & Lothrop in Washington, D.C. for 25 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who enjoyed her family, watching the Atlanta Braves, cooking, bird watching, and working in her garden.
Hilda was also preceded in death by her brothers Paul E. Foley and Charles L. Foley. She is survived by her sisters Rose Nesslerodt (Keanreville, WV), Virginia Bean (Junior) of Sumerduck, VA, Karen Zirk (Gary) of New Creek, WV; her two sons, Gary DePerini (Karen), and Donald G. DePerini, both of Myrtle Beach; her grandchildren, Anthony, Shane, and Sarah; and her 4 great grandchildren, Joseph, Aria, Carter, and Zoey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
.
Due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held. McMillan-Small is assisting the family, and you may leave condolences at www.msfh.net
