Hilda James Johnson
Conway, SC
Hilda James Johnson, age 75, wife of the late Ervin Grant Johnson, Jr. passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Mrs. Johnson was born in Conway, a daughter of the late McKeaver James, Sr. and Eloise Roberts James. She was a member of Juniper Bay Baptist Church where she was a member of the Building and Grounds Committee, Decorating Committee, Food Pantry Committee, and taught Sunday School. She was a graduate of Conway High School. Mrs. Johnson was a graduate of the Conway Hospital Radiology Program in 1965. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Conway Medical Center for 44 years, retiring as Radiology Director. In 2011, she was presented with the Hilda J. Johnson Women's Imaging Center at Conway Medical Center, being named in her honor. Mrs. Johnson served on the Medical Imaging Sciences Advisory Committee at Horry Georgetown Technical College from its inception until her retirement. She was the recipient of the Conway High School Educational Foundation Outstanding Alumni Award in 2018. Mrs. Johnson was a woman of tall stature, dignity and grace. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with her family. The two greatest losses in her life were her husband Grant and daughter Gina Hyman. She is also predeceased by a sister, Carolyn Daniels.
Surviving are: one daughter, Jamie Gaston (John) of Conway; son-in-law, Doug Hyman of Conway; two grandchildren, Emily Ann Gaston and John Thomas Gaston, III; one brother, McKeaver James, Jr. (Mary) of Conway; and one sister, Saundra Phillips of Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
Due to the Corona Virus, funeral services will be private, but services will be broadcast through the Juniper Bay Baptist Church Facebook page. See their Facebook page for details.
Memorials may be sent to Juniper Bay Baptist Church Senior's Fund, 5265 Juniper Bay Road Conway, SC 29527.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel; is in charge of arrangements.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Sun News on May 1, 2020.