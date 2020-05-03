Howard Mayo Beverly
June 24, 1937-April 30, 2020
Conway
Mr. Howard Mayo Beverly, age 82, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Born June 24, 1937 in Conway, he was the son of the late Marvin Lee and Lorie Newton Beverly. Mr. Beverly was a member of Conway Church of God. He was a United States National Guard Veteran and retired from Waccamaw Brick. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Mr. Beverly loved the outdoors, tinkering in his shop, and fishing. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Franklin Beverly, a sister, Daisy Beverly Oliver, and his stepmother, Marie Herring Beverly.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Annie Pearline Beverly of Conway; one son, Howard Michael Beverly (Theresa) of Conway; two daughters, Marvadean Beverly Stanley (Jeff) and Wanda Beverly Grainger (Wendell), all of Conway; six grandchildren, Sharon Newton (Joel), Amanda Phillips, Amy Stalvey (Matthew), Julia Grainger, Victoria Beverly Crave (Kevin), and Abby Grainger; five great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Bill Beverly (Barbara) of Conway, Simone Beverly (Jan) of Florence, and Chester Beverly (Jackie) of Conway.
Due to COVID-19 and CDC regulations, services will be private. Please contact the family for any information and remember to keep them in your prayers in the coming days.
Memorial donations may be made to Conway Church of God, Building Fund, PO Box 874, Conway, SC 29528.
Published in The Sun News on May 3, 2020.