Howard Israel
1920 - 2020
Howard Irving Israel
Myrtle Beach, SC
Howard Irving Israel, 100, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020.
Howard was born May 13, 1920 in New York City and was the son of the late Reubin and Dorothy Lubarsky Israel. He was a graduate of Harvard University having earned a Master's degree with honors. Howard had made Myrtle Beach his home since 1943, but traveled to Washington, DC where he was employed for five years with the US Intelligence Agency and later to New York where he served for many years on the faculty of Columbia University.
There are no services planned at this time. Memorials may be made in Howard's memory to the charity of one's own choice.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 24, 2020
Our buddy, Mr. Howard Israel, made it Home around midnight last night.

He was a remarkable man who lived a truly remarkable life. He spoke 7 languages fluently. He taught linguistics at Columbia University in New York for over 40 years. He traveled the world over. His absolute favorite place to visit was Paris. Surprisingly, though he was Jewish, he never visited Israel. Even to his final days, he was as sharp as a tack, mentally. He had a strong heart, a very kind loving heart, at that. He was the grandfather I never had. I loved visiting with him every Saturday (until the Covid lockdown, which changed everything). I loved hearing about his life and family, his work experiences, his vast knowledge of so many things. I often told him I'd love to be able to "download" all his knowledge, to which he'd always say he "knew nothing", which meant that I'd embarrassed him, though I think he WAS a little bit flattered.

We love you, Mr H.... and we will see you again soon.
Lois Clardy
Friend
August 24, 2020
Howard was one of the most brilliant, funny, modest, thoughtful, interesting and unassuming souls I have ever 'not met'. We only met on the phone and through letters the last 17 years or so of his life, but I feel he was one of my dearest friends. He was a distant cousin on my late father's (Bernie Lubar's) side, and I'm grateful to my late Aunt Rea (Lubar Duncan) for introducing us over the phone. And am also grateful to Randall (Randy) Anderson for being Howard's devoted ally and advocate, and keeping me apprised, through the challenging final years of Howard's life. Thank you Howard for the joy of our conversations, the richness you added to what I know of family history, and for being the unique, wonderful person that you were. May you rest in peace, till I (hopefully) meet you on the other side. God Bless You.
Much Love, Cindy
Cindy Bishop
Family
August 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
