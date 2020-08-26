Our buddy, Mr. Howard Israel, made it Home around midnight last night.



He was a remarkable man who lived a truly remarkable life. He spoke 7 languages fluently. He taught linguistics at Columbia University in New York for over 40 years. He traveled the world over. His absolute favorite place to visit was Paris. Surprisingly, though he was Jewish, he never visited Israel. Even to his final days, he was as sharp as a tack, mentally. He had a strong heart, a very kind loving heart, at that. He was the grandfather I never had. I loved visiting with him every Saturday (until the Covid lockdown, which changed everything). I loved hearing about his life and family, his work experiences, his vast knowledge of so many things. I often told him I'd love to be able to "download" all his knowledge, to which he'd always say he "knew nothing", which meant that I'd embarrassed him, though I think he WAS a little bit flattered.



We love you, Mr H.... and we will see you again soon.

Lois Clardy

Friend