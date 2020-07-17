Hoyt P. Parker
February 24, 1932 - July 15, 2020
Conway, SC
Hoyt P. Parker, age 88, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Mr. Parker was born on February 24, 1932 in Conway, SC, a son of the late Donald J. and Maggie Long Parker. He was also pre-deceased by his brother Lloyd Parker. He was a member of Tilly Swamp Baptist Church for over 25 years. Mr. Parker retired from Georgia Pacific after thirty years of service. He was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force and served in the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion and of the Kiwanis Club of Conway. He was selected Kiwanian of the Year in 2010. He was actively involved in his community and church and loved spending time with his family.
Surviving are: Sarah Watts Parker whom he was married to for 63 years; his son, Michael Parker, Daughter in law Eugenie of Columbia, SC; granddaughter Sarah; and sister, Sherry Parker of Florence, SC, as well as many nieces and nephews and cousins.
Funeral service will be private due to the Covid 19 virus. Contact the family for funeral information. Burial will be held in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to Tilly Swamp Baptist Church, 4619 Hwy 90, Conway, SC 29526.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.