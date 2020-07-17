1/
Hoyt Parker
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hoyt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hoyt P. Parker
February 24, 1932 - July 15, 2020
Conway, SC
Hoyt P. Parker, age 88, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Mr. Parker was born on February 24, 1932 in Conway, SC, a son of the late Donald J. and Maggie Long Parker. He was also pre-deceased by his brother Lloyd Parker. He was a member of Tilly Swamp Baptist Church for over 25 years. Mr. Parker retired from Georgia Pacific after thirty years of service. He was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force and served in the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion and of the Kiwanis Club of Conway. He was selected Kiwanian of the Year in 2010. He was actively involved in his community and church and loved spending time with his family.
Surviving are: Sarah Watts Parker whom he was married to for 63 years; his son, Michael Parker, Daughter in law Eugenie of Columbia, SC; granddaughter Sarah; and sister, Sherry Parker of Florence, SC, as well as many nieces and nephews and cousins.
Funeral service will be private due to the Covid 19 virus. Contact the family for funeral information. Burial will be held in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to Tilly Swamp Baptist Church, 4619 Hwy 90, Conway, SC 29526.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved