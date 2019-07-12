Hoyt "HB" Smith
October 28, 1946 - July 11, 2019
Conway
Hoyt "HB" Smith, 72, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Conway Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Born October 28, 1946 in Horry County, a son of the late Edison and Mageline Harding Smith.
Along with his parents, he was also predeceased by brothers, James Smith and Richard Smith.
HB was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. An avid outdoorsman, he loved to go fishing. He also enjoyed raising his Gamecock Chickens.
Mr. Smith is survived by his children, Tammy Smith, Gene Merritt and David Merritt; mother of his children, Mary Frances Smith; siblings, Heyward Smith (Bonnie), Bill Smith (Gwen), Randall Smith (Rachael), Clinton Smith (Betty) and Brittie Turner (Frank); several grand and great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends at Watson Funeral Services on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6pm until 8pm.
Funeral Services will be held 11am Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
Burial will follow at Westside Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on July 12, 2019