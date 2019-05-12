Huey J. "Ducky" Smith
July 28, 1936-May 9, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Huey J. "Ducky" Smith, age 82 of Hwy 544 passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019.
Mr. Smith was born in Conway, SC, a son of the late Julius Blease and Lois Marjorie Clardy Smith. He was predeceased by his wife, Sadie Kathleen Scott Smith and a granddaughter, Tonya Bashor. Mr. Smith was a member of Sweetwater Branch Baptist Church and was a U.S. Army Veteran who served in the 26th Field Artillery Battalion. Mr. Smith was a former Police Officer with the City of Myrtle Beach. He was a Lifetime member of the Myrtle Beach Masonic Lodge # 353 A.F.M. and was a member of the American Legion Post # 40.
Surviving are: two daughters, Kathy Bashor (Larry) and Kay Smith Benton, all of Myrtle beach; one grandson, Austin "Hut" Benton; two brothers, Danny Smith (Sharon) of Conway and David Smith (Leigh) of Myrtle Beach, and one sister, Margie Singleton of Murrells Inlet.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, May 13, 2019 at Sweetwater Branch Baptist Church with Pastor Cliff Mixon and Rev. Roger Black officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Monday at the church.
Memorials may be sent to the American Legion Post 40, 5811 Creekside Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on May 12, 2019